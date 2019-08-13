Two boys arrested for robbing woman in west Wichita park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said two boys were arrested after they allegedly robbed a woman by gunpoint.

It happened Monday night in the 3200 block of West Douglas at West Douglas Park.

An off-duty officer was contacted by a 46-year-old woman at the QuikTrip near Central and Maple.

She told the officer she was approached by two boys who pointed a gun. They took three bags.

Police said they located the boys, ages 12 and 14, at a home on South Sheridan and West 11th Street.

Police said they recovered the stolen property and a BB gun.

The District Attorney will decide on charges against the boys.