WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were critically injured in a shooting in south Wichita on Wednesday night. It happened near Harry and Broadway around 10:30 p.m.

Wichita police found two people shot inside a business. Both were taken to the hospital.

“We do know one of the calling parties was actually on the phone with one of the individuals in the store when the shots were fired,” Sgt. Jay Lewis, WPD, said.

Police are looking at the store video to learn more about what happened. So far, no arrests have been made.

The Wichita Police Department is asking anyone with any additional information on the shooting to please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.