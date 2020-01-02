Breaking News
Two dead following shooting at Wichita hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are dead following a shooting early Thursday morning near a downtown Wichita hotel.

Wichita Police Captain Wendell Nicholson said police arrived at the Hotel at Riverwalk just after midnight and found a man and woman in their 30s dead in a hotel room.

Police say the incident is not a murder-suicide situation. No one has been arrested.

Witnesses say a man was seen running following the shooting. Police are trying to determine if he was involved in the shooting.

