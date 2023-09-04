DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Derby Police confirmed two people are dead following a shooting in Derby early Monday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East McClelland Dr.

Derby Police Chief Brandon Russell said police got the call for a gunshot and, within minutes, were at the home and heard another gunshot.

Police went inside and found two dead.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Russell could not provide any additional information as of early Monday morning.