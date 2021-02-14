Two dead, one critically hurt in rural Kansas shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — Two people have died and a third person was critically hurt in a rural shooting a few miles northwest of Lawrence on Saturday.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenn Hethcoat said Sunday that a man who was taken to the hospital after the Saturday evening shooting had died.

Another man died at the scene, and a third victim remained hospitalized Sunday with critical injuries. The names of the victims had not been released as of Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a rural property north of Lake View Lake, which is about 7 miles northwest of Lawrence.

