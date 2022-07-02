WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man and one woman have been killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in south Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were sent to a shooting call in the 4300 block of S. Rock Rd. around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman who were dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Another man was transported by EMS to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Sheriff’s Office personnel are still at the scene, and Rock Rd. is closed while the scene is investigated and the scene is processed for evidence.