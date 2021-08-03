Two deaths in Kansas City, Kansas, ruled homicides

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the deaths of two people last week as homicides. Twenty-four-year-old Jordan Horton and 22-year-old Heather Miller,  both of Kansas City, Kansas, were found dead at an apartment on Thursday.

Police initially called the case a death investigation but said Tuesday it is now a double homicide case. Police say the initial investigation indicates the victims were dead for several days before their bodies were found after Miller’s family requested a welfare check.

No suspects were in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

