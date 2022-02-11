WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Great Bend residents on suspicion of endangering a child. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said the two were driving around with a child while they had illegal drugs in their car.
Bellendir said detectives had been looking for Aaron Taylor, 33, because of multiple warrants in Barton and Stafford counties.
Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, detectives saw him in a vehicle and pulled him over near Lakin and Main Street in downtown Great Bend. They arrested him and a passenger, Calie Lundquist, 27. A small child in the vehicle was placed into protective custody.
Bellendir said detectives found a “substantial amount of methamphetamine and evidence of drug distribution.”
They booked him into the Barton County jail on suspicion of:
- Aid and abet in an aggravated battery
- Aggravated criminal sodomy
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Aggravated endangerment of a child
- A parole violation
The sheriff said Taylor is being held without bond on the parole violation.
Detectives booked Lundquist on suspicion of:
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Aggravated child endangerment
Her bond is set at $50,000.