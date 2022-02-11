Aaron Taylor (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Great Bend residents on suspicion of endangering a child. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said the two were driving around with a child while they had illegal drugs in their car.

Bellendir said detectives had been looking for Aaron Taylor, 33, because of multiple warrants in Barton and Stafford counties.

Calie Lundquist (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, detectives saw him in a vehicle and pulled him over near Lakin and Main Street in downtown Great Bend. They arrested him and a passenger, Calie Lundquist, 27. A small child in the vehicle was placed into protective custody.

Bellendir said detectives found a “substantial amount of methamphetamine and evidence of drug distribution.”

They booked him into the Barton County jail on suspicion of:

Aid and abet in an aggravated battery

Aggravated criminal sodomy

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated endangerment of a child

A parole violation

The sheriff said Taylor is being held without bond on the parole violation.

Detectives booked Lundquist on suspicion of:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Aggravated child endangerment

Her bond is set at $50,000.