Live Now
Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Two Great Bend women arrested on suspicion of meth possession

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Great Bend women were arrested on suspicion of meth possession. On Friday, Barton County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at 5907 Eisenhower Ct. in Great Bend.

The sheriff’s office said detectives had obtained information about possible illicit drug sales and a search warrant was obtained and executed at about 1:30 p.m. Detectives gained entry to the home and discovered a quantity of methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and marijuana. A 9 mm handgun as well as evidence of drug distribution was also found in the apartment.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Carissa Wagner and 40-year-old Amber Wilson on suspicion of meth possession with the intent to distribute. Both are being held on a $50,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories