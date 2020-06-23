Two Great Bend women arrested on suspicion of meth possession

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Great Bend women were arrested on suspicion of meth possession. On Friday, Barton County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at 5907 Eisenhower Ct. in Great Bend.

The sheriff’s office said detectives had obtained information about possible illicit drug sales and a search warrant was obtained and executed at about 1:30 p.m. Detectives gained entry to the home and discovered a quantity of methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and marijuana. A 9 mm handgun as well as evidence of drug distribution was also found in the apartment.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Carissa Wagner and 40-year-old Amber Wilson on suspicion of meth possession with the intent to distribute. Both are being held on a $50,000 bond.

