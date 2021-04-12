Two Hutchinson men arrested on suspicion of homicide

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting from the weekend.

Sandral Wade and Robert Lagrange are booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Just before noon Monday, detectives and members of the Special Operations division of the Hutchinson Police Department conducted a search warrant in the 1500 block of W. 12th.

Sandral Wade and Robert Lagrange (Courtesy: Hutchinson Police Department)

They located 64-year-old Sandral Wade, a person of interest in a homicide

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers on a routine patrol around the area of 5th and Hendricks heard a series of gunshots.

While they were searching, a 911 call came into dispatch about a shooting. Police arrived on the 1500 block of W. 12th St. where they found a man, 42, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Officers also located another man, 46, in the front yard of a nearby home with a single gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the identities of the victims will not being released at this time.