ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit has arrested two people in relation to a two-month-long drug distribution investigation.

According to a news release, Mark B St. Pierre and Sara M Duncan, both 49 and from Abilene, were arrested on outstanding warrants for suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Before the arrests were made, officers executed a search warrant in the 700 block of NW 10th St. During the search, officers found a “large amount” of methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, opiates, and drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, St. Pierre and Duncan were charged on suspicion of:

  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Cultivation/manufacture of marijuana
  • Possession of opiates
  • Possession of psilocybin (hallucinogenic)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia (felony)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
  • Unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds
  • No Kansas drug tax stamp

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said the case is ongoing, and further arrests are possible.