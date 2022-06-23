ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit has arrested two people in relation to a two-month-long drug distribution investigation.
According to a news release, Mark B St. Pierre and Sara M Duncan, both 49 and from Abilene, were arrested on outstanding warrants for suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Before the arrests were made, officers executed a search warrant in the 700 block of NW 10th St. During the search, officers found a “large amount” of methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, opiates, and drug paraphernalia.
In addition to the outstanding warrants, St. Pierre and Duncan were charged on suspicion of:
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school
- Cultivation/manufacture of marijuana
- Possession of opiates
- Possession of psilocybin (hallucinogenic)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (felony)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
- Unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds
- No Kansas drug tax stamp
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said the case is ongoing, and further arrests are possible.