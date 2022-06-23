ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit has arrested two people in relation to a two-month-long drug distribution investigation.

According to a news release, Mark B St. Pierre and Sara M Duncan, both 49 and from Abilene, were arrested on outstanding warrants for suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Before the arrests were made, officers executed a search warrant in the 700 block of NW 10th St. During the search, officers found a “large amount” of methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, opiates, and drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, St. Pierre and Duncan were charged on suspicion of:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school

Cultivation/manufacture of marijuana

Possession of opiates

Possession of psilocybin (hallucinogenic)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (felony)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds

No Kansas drug tax stamp

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said the case is ongoing, and further arrests are possible.