South Wichita shooting leaves two dead

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – Two people are dead from a shooting in south Wichita.

According to the Wichita Police Department, at around 9:20 p.m. Monday officers responded to the call of a shooting at the River Walk Apartments, in the 2800 block of S. Emporia.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting that took place in the parking lot and damage to one of the parking garages at the apartment complex.

Inside the parking garage, police found two people with gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified female was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Wichita police.

Wichita police say they believe the two people who were shot did not live at the complex.

This is still an active investigation.

KSN News will provide more information when it becomes available.