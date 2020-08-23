Update: Inmates who escaped from Cowley County Jail back in custody

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates have been located and taken into custody after escaping from the Cowley County Jail Sunday afternoon.

Inmates Rocky Leroy Brown, 26, and Noah Jaymes Oats, 19, escaped from the facility around 3 p.m. They were last seen on Loomis between 9th and 10th Street wearing white t-shirts and tan pants.

Officials say the inmates were porters for the jail, and while on duty, they managed to jump the facility’s fence and escape. The two inmates have been taken back into custody.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories