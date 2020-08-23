Update: Inmates who escaped from Cowley County Jail back in custody

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates have been located and taken into custody after escaping from the Cowley County Jail Sunday afternoon.

Inmates Rocky Leroy Brown, 26, and Noah Jaymes Oats, 19, escaped from the facility around 3 p.m. They were last seen on Loomis between 9th and 10th Street wearing white t-shirts and tan pants.

Officials say the inmates were porters for the jail, and while on duty, they managed to jump the facility’s fence and escape. The two inmates have been taken back into custody.

LATEST STORIES: