WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested two people on Monday after a traffic stop led to a search of their vehicle.

A news release from the BCSO says on Feb. 14, around 10 a.m., a deputy stopped a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and after a routine check, it was discovered the 42-year-old female driver had outstanding warrants from Saline County.

The 29-year-old male passenger of the vehicle also had outstanding warrants in Barton County.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office arrived to assist. The man had been sought in connection to several oilfield thefts involving brass valves from tank batteries.

During an investigation, methamphetamine was also found inside the vehicle.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant from Saline County. The man was arrested on two local warrants and on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and felony theft.

KSN does not name suspects until they have been charged by a judge.