WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two women from Parsons, Kan., were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.

Lavanda E. Duncan, 55, was sentenced in Labette County District Court for one felony count of attempted making a false claim, statement or representation to the Kansas Medicaid program.

Duncan pleaded guilty on Sept. 7, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. She will have to pay $2,547.16 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid Program and will serve 12 months of supervised probation.

The AG’s office says an investigation found that Duncan, who was a Medicaid beneficiary, attempted to falsely bill Medicaid on behalf of her three sons, who served as her personal care attendants.

The AG’s office says Duncan’s sons were incarcerated while she tried to receive payment.

In the second, unrelated case, Lacinda Morris, 32, was sentenced for making a false claim to the Kansas Medicaid program and one count of forgery. She pleaded guilty on Aug. 18, 2022.

Morris will have to pay $9,452.60 in restitution and will serve 18 months of supervised probation with community corrections.

An investigation into that case found Morris was working as a personal care attendant for her mother, who was a Medicaid beneficiary. While her mother was incarcerated, Morris submitted time sheets for payment from the Medicaid program, claiming she was providing care for her mother at the time.