LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Two Lawrence, Kansas police officers are expected to be OK after being injured in an assault incident following a chase with a reckless driver.

Police said the incident began just before 8:30 p.m. Monday near 7th and Vermont Street when officers attempted to stop the driver of a white pickup for reckless driving.

The driver drove from the scene, going in the wrong direction on Tennessee Street. The chase eventually came to an end in the 800 block of Morning Dove Court, where police say the suspect ran into a home.

According to police, the suspect allegedly injured the two officers as they were trying to take the suspect into custody inside the residence.

Lawrence police say one officer suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention. Another officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for multiple injuries and contusions and then released.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and felony interference.

The department says the officer is doing well and will return to full duty soon.