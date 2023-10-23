GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been arrested after stealing a car and fleeing from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, at 10:34 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, they received the report of a stolen car from the 2200 block of Tyler St.

Upon arrival at the scene, they were advised that a 2015 Nissan Altima was stolen within the last few minutes.

The GBPD says while officers were at the scene, a KHP trooper spotted a car matching the description of the stolen one eastbound on U.S. Highway 56, exiting the City of Great Bend.

According to the GBPD, as the state trooper turned around to check the car, it stopped on the side of the road before two men got out and ran from it.

KHP troopers, as well as the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, were able to locate and detain the two men from the car.

The GBPD says Joshua Kelly was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

The passenger was arrested on suspicion of charges from the KHP. KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in their case.