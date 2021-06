Brandon Croskey, left, and Jeremy Volle. (Courtesy: Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police have arrested two men for a May 27 shooting that killed a man in central Topeka.

The shooting happened about 4:45 a.m. The victim was 49-year-old Aaron D. Shepherd.

Police said 30-year-old Brandon Croskey and 34-year-old Jeremy Volle, both of Topeka, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Both were arrested without incident.