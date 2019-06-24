Two men arrested in Northwest High School burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested two men in a burglary Saturday. It happened around 2:40 a.m. at Northwest High School.

USD 259 security contacted police after seeing two men inside the school.

Officers arrived and found the men with two fans. Both men, identified by police as 26-year-old Cody Stewart and 27-year-old Braden Stewart, were arrested on suspicion of burglary. They have bonded out of jail.

Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.