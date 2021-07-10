Two men arrested on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, criminal threat in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested 24-year-old Noor Razzaq of Wichita and 24-year-old Trexler Erxleben of Haysville on charges of aggravated kidnapping and criminal threat.

Noor Razzaq (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Trexler Erxleben (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2200 block of South St. Francis around 7:40 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they came in contact with the 20-year-old victim who reported being kidnapped by Erxleben and Razzaq.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that Erxleben and Razzaq arrived at the residence looking for a known male, but contacted the 20-year-old victim. Erxleben ordered the victim into a vehicle and held him captive until contact was made with the known male.

The victim was released and no injuries were reported.

During the kidnapping, Erxleben was armed with a handgun and threatened to harm the

victim and his family.

Erxleben and Razzaq were both located at a later time and arrested in Haysville with the assistance of Sedgwick County Sheriff deputies.

The WPD says this was not a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.