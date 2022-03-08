WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been charged with first-degree murder following a fatal crash that took place in Wichita on Monday, February 21.

Tre’Breh Jones (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Tre’Breh Jones, 18, of Wichita, was charged in Sedgwick County District Court with the following:

Murder in the First Degree; In the commission of a felony (for the death of Amill Williams)

Murder in the First Degree; In the commission of a felony (for the death of Alonzo Montgomery)

Criminal discharge of a Weapon; Recklessly at occupied vehicle

Aggravated Battery; Recklessly cause great bodily harm/disfigurement/death

Criminal possession of a Weapon by a felon; Weapon used in crime

James Lowe Jr., of Wichita, was charged in Sedgwick County District Court with the following:

James L. Lowe (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Murder in the First Degree; In the commission of a felony (for the death of Amill B Williams)

Murder in the First Degree; In the commission of a felony (for the death of Alonzo T Montgomery)

Criminal discharge of a Weapon; Recklessly at occupied vehicle

Aggravated Battery; Recklessly cause great bodily harm/disfigurement/death

Criminal possession of a Weapon by a felon; Certain felonies within 10 years

According to Wichita police, around 1:30 a.m. several people called to report shots being fired along George Washington Boulevard between Harry and Lincoln Street.

Upon arrival, police say they found a car that had crashed at the intersection of George Washington Boulevard and Lincoln Street.

Two occupants of the car, 21-year-old Amill Williams and 20-year-old Alonzo Montgomery, both of Wichita, died. A 22-year-old woman was ejected from the car. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

An investigation by Wichita police revealed evidence of a shooting in the area. It also revealed that the three people in the car were being followed by an unknown car. According to Wichita police, the people in the unknown car, now suspected to be Jones and Lowe, fired shots at the three people in the car they were supposedly following.

Investigators say they believe the incident was related to drugs.

It is the third fatal crash in Wichita this year. The deaths are the third and fourth fatalities of the year.

Both Lowe and Jones are being held on a $500,000 dollar bond each. Their next court date is scheduled for March 17.