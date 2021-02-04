Two men found hiding in attic of Wichita house

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who owns a vacant house in Wichita notified police after he saw someone inside it early this morning.

Police got the call of a burglary in progress at a home in the 400 block of N. Minnesota around 2:45 a.m.

When they got there, they talked to the owner who reported seeing someone inside the house.

Officers started searching and found two men in the attic. They arrested Andrew Hastings, 31, and Branden Kennedy, 35, both of Wichita.

As police investigated, they say they found some of the owner’s property in the men’s vehicle.

According to a police news release, Hastings was booked on suspicion of burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal damage to property and outstanding warrants. Kennedy was booked on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage to property.

Police will present the case to the district attorney’s office.

