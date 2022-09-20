SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Saline County district court judge has sentenced two men to more than 20 years in prison for the shooting of a police officer.

The crimes happened on Aug. 30, 2020. An officer saw a car run several stop signs north of Salina. He tried to pull the car over, and a chase began. During the chase, a person in the car fired multiple shots at the officer’s vehicle and the officer was hit in the foot.

The chase continued, and someone in the car shot at a different officer and a deputy trying to set up stop sticks. They were not hit. The chase ended after the driver of the fleeing car crashed into a ditch near West Crawford Street and Halstead Road.

One person was arrested in a nearby field. The other person was arrested later near the Topeka Turnpike interchange.

Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 39, and Adam Drew Humphrey, 38, were initially charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and various other charges.

Shawn Humphrey (Courtesy Saline County Sheriff’s Office)

Adam Drew Humphrey (Courtesy Saline County Sheriff’s Office)

On July 5, they both pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer. Shawn Humphrey also pleaded to two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

Officer Cody Way gets a hug as he leaves the hospital in 2020. (Courtesy: Cody Way)

Judge Rene Young sentenced Shawn Humphrey to 285 months (23.75 years).

She sentenced Adam Humphrey to 247 months (20.5 years).

When they are released, they will have to have three years of post-release supervision and must register as violent offenders for 15 years.

Young also ordered both men to pay $40,762.44 in restitution to the City of Salina for the injured officer’s medical bills.

Officer Cody Way had surgery on his foot and went home two days later.

“It could’ve been a lot worse, and we are thankful for the way it turned out,” he told KSN News. “There’s a lot of other officers around the country that are a lot less fortunate than I am.”

Way is no longer with the Salina Police Department. He moved to Arizona.