Two men shot, found at separate locations

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Pawnee County are investigating after they found two shooting victims early Friday morning in Burdett.

The first 911 call came in around 12:20 a.m., of a shooting at a house in the 700 block of Elm Street.

Before first responders could get to the scene, they learned another 911 call came in of a shooting victim a block away from the first.

Investigators believe the two men were together when they were shot outside the house on Elm Street. They say the second man was able to run to a nearby house to get help.

The victim who was still at the house on Elm Street is 51 years old. He had several gunshot wounds. He is in a Wichita hospital in serious condition.

The second victim is a 30 year old. He was treated at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital and has been released.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 285-2211.