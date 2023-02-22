Police charged the couple with abuse of a corpse after officers arrived to find the miscarried baby in a toilet. (Getty Images)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two more people have been formally charged in the May 2022 shooting death of 25-year-old Dylan Eugene Garman of Salina.

Dakota Wayne Bunting, 23, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Tataum Elois Escamilla, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Dakota Wayne Bunting (Courtesy: Salina Police Department) Tataum Elois Escamilla (Courtesy: Salina Police Department)

On May 7, 2022, the Salina Police Department (SPD) was dispatched to the 400 block of S. College Ave. in Salina at 3:20 a.m. after receiving a report of several gunshots in the area.

Court documents state that police were unable to locate any victims or witnesses, but they were able to locate multiple spent ammunition casings from a 9mm firearm and a pool of blood in the street.

A few minutes later, officers were called to a local emergency room for two gunshot victims. Court documents state that Garman received a gunshot wound to his chest, and Escamilla had a gunshot wound to her shoulder. Garman died a short time after his arrival at the hospital.

At 3:34 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of E. Cloud St. for a report of a person lying in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, officers found Bunting on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower torso and thumb, according to court documents.

SPD believes the victim was injured during a gunfire exchange on South College Avenue and fled to East Cloud Street on foot.

Dalton Palmer (Courtesy: Salina Police Department)

An investigation was conducted, and probable cause was established for arrest warrants for Bunting, Escamilla, and 28-year-old Dalton Palmer.

Palmer was located and arrest in Salina on Jan. 31, Escamilla was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Arkansas on Feb. 1, and Bunting was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma on Feb. 6.

Palmer was charged on Feb. 8 with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and criminal discharge of a firearm.

All three defendants are due back in court on March 27.