WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been arrested following the homicide of 51-year-old Jose Lumbreras in downtown Wichita Monday.

According to the Wichita Police Department, a 63-year-old man from Lawrence and a 50-year-old woman from Wichita have both been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

An investigation revealed that the man and woman were suspects in Monday’s homicide.

Wichita police say the woman was located and arrested in Wichita.

Investigators learned the man had left Wichita and was in Lawrence. Wichita police say investigators reached out to the Lawrence Police Department, and a coordinated effort was put into action to apprehend the man.

The Lawrence Police Department says they learned that the suspect was inside an apartment in the 1400 block of Bristol Terrace.

Upon arrival, the LPD set up a perimeter on the apartment building.

The LPD’s Crisis Response Team was activated and responded to the area, as well as their Crisis Response Negotiators and Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle team.

Gathered information led officers to believe that the suspect was inside, which was later confirmed.

“Our tactical team then began methodically evacuating the apartment building when it was clear the suspect was not going to come out, and was allegedly armed,” the LPD said. “After multiple hours of discussion, negotiators were able to convince the man to allow a female to leave the apartment. Following multiple additional hours of discussion, negotiators convinced the man to leave the apartment.”

He was then taken into custody and transported back to Wichita to be charged.

“Time was of the essence in this case,” said the WPD. “This would not have been possible without the cooperation and collaboration between the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, WPD Homicide Investigations, WPD specialty units, and the Lawrence Police Department. Thank you to all who assisted on this case.”

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.