2 arrests made after Hutchinson police find drugs in car during search

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department arrested two people after a search dog found drugs.
The arrests happened in the 400 block of East 1st Avenue on Tuesday morning.
According to a social media post made by the Hutchinson Police Department, police responded to suspicious activity in the area.
A police K-9 searched the area and was able to locate drugs in a vehicle.
The Hutchinson Police Department says they were able to confiscate 2.6 ounces of methamphetamine, 7.5 grams of heroin, 43.6 grams of marijuana dabs and a firearm.
No information was given about the suspects.
