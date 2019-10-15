2 arrests made after Hutchinson police find drugs in car during search

Courtesy: Hutchinson Police Department

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department arrested two people after a search dog found drugs.

The arrests happened in the 400 block of East 1st Avenue on Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post made by the Hutchinson Police Department, police responded to suspicious activity in the area.

A police K-9 searched the area and was able to locate drugs in a vehicle.

The Hutchinson Police Department says they were able to confiscate 2.6 ounces of methamphetamine, 7.5 grams of heroin, 43.6 grams of marijuana dabs and a firearm.

No information was given about the suspects.

