Two people arrested in McPherson County in connection to deadly Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Lawrence that left an 18-year-old man dead.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers teamed up with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and McPherson County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Mehki McDaniel, 20, and Ansley Fogle, 24, both of Topeka. McDaniel was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and felony theft. Fogle was arrested on suspicion of interference with law enforcement and obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

Mehki McDaniel (Courtesy McPherson County Sheriff’s Office)

Ansley Fogle (Courtesy McPherson County Sheriff’s Office)

Both McDaniel and Fogle are being held in the McPherson County Jail pending extradition. The shooting they’re facing charges in relation to occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the 200 block of Yorkshire Drive. Officers came to a home in the area and found Peyton Whitaker, 18, of Topeka, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.