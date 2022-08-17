The scene of a shooting that took place in Old Town on the morning of Aug. 14, 2022 (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people made their first appearances in court Wednesday after a shooting in Old Town left 22-year-old Deandre Greenley dead.

Christopher Dyas, 21, is charged with one count of murder in the first degree; intentional and premeditated.

Saqorea Sweeney, 24, is charged with one count of obstructing apprehension of prosecutions; committed or charged with a felony.

Christopher Dyas’ 1st appearance

Saqorea Sweeney’s 1st appearance

On Sunday, Aug. 14, officers working in Old Town heard several gunshots at 1:35 a.m. near 126 N. Mosely St. Shortly after, more gunshots were heard near 100 Washington S. The officers then ran in the direction of the second round of shots.

Upon arrival, officers found Greenley with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, unconscious and not breathing. Despite efforts to save his life, EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

According to the Wichita Police Department, their investigation revealed that Dyas and Sweeney arrived in the area in a 2008 Ford Edge, approached Greenley, and shot him several times in the upper body. The pair then fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate the suspect’s car with the help of witnesses, cameras in Old Town, and the Flock license plate reading cameras. Dyas and Sweeney were taken into custody after being located in different areas of the town without incident.

Dyas’ bond is set at $500,000, and is due back in court on Sept. 12.

Sweeney’s bond is set at $25,000, and is due back in court on Aug. 29.