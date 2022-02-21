WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone was shooting at a car that ended up crashing in south Wichita early Monday. But police do not think bullets hit the three people in the car that crashed.

Around 1:30 a.m., several people called 911 to report shots being fired between Harry and Lincoln along George Washington Boulevard. Police officers went to the area and found a car that had crashed at Lincoln and George Washington Boulevard.

Two of the people in the car died — 21-year-old Amill Williams and 20-year-old Alonzo Montgomery, Wichita. A 22-year-old woman was ejected from the car. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police found evidence of a shooting in the area. They say their investigation revealed that the car’s three occupants were being followed by an unknown vehicle. People in the unknown vehicle began firing shots at them.

Investigators believe the incident is related to drugs. However, they were not specific about what that meant.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to reach out to the Wichita Police Department with information or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.

It is the third fatal crash in Wichita this year. The deaths are the third and fourth fatalities of the year.