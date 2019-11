PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people in a dog death investigation in Pawnee County.

Back in July, a pit bull was found on O Road between 110th and 120th Roads with wounds.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said two have been charged in the investigation. The office said the identity of those involved will be released within a few days.

