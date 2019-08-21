Two people in custody after raid turns up explosives and drugs

CANEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are in custody after a raid on a home turned up explosives and drugs.

It all happened in the small town of Caney in southeast Kansas.

Schools in the town were locked down and neighbors were evacuated.

When law enforcement, including the ATF and Kansas Highway Patrol bomb squad, went to the home, they found explosives components and devices. Officers also found narcotics and paraphernalia.

They arrested 47-year-old Seth Thomas and 28-year-old Toni Dean. Officials say each is facing several criminal charges.

