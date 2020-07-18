Two people injured in shooting and crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are injured following a shooting and crash early Saturday morning near 21st and Edgemoor.
Wichita police say around 3:30 a.m., they responded to a call and found an unoccupied vehicle that had crashed at 5400 E. 21st. North.
No victims were found inside the unoccupied vehicle.
A short time later two victims showed up to an area hospital. An 18-year-old victim was treated for a gunshot wound and later released. A 26-year-old victim was treated for injuries believed to be related to the crash and also released.
The shooting scene was nearly a mile long with gun shell casings littering the road.
Wichita police are investigating how the shooting and crash are related.
