Two people sent to hospital following downtown Wichita shooting incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Wichita.

A passerby on a bicycle found them near north Broadway street and east Lewis street at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

A woman suffered from critical injuries and is undergoing surgery. A man suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Following the shootings, the suspect fled on foot and called 9-1-1. Officials believe the suspect was suffering from a mental crisis.

The suspect has since been taken in to custody.

At this time, police can’t confirm if this was a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing.