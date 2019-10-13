Two people sent to hospital following downtown Wichita shooting incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Wichita.
A passerby on a bicycle found them near north Broadway street and east Lewis street at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
A woman suffered from critical injuries and is undergoing surgery. A man suffered from non-life threatening injuries.
Following the shootings, the suspect fled on foot and called 9-1-1. Officials believe the suspect was suffering from a mental crisis.
The suspect has since been taken in to custody.
At this time, police can’t confirm if this was a random incident.
The investigation is ongoing.