WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were shot at the Keeper of the Plains early Sunday morning.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. for the report of a disturbance involving 20-40 people.

Upon arrival, Wichita police say the call of a shooting came out near Central and Nims. They located a scene in the parking lot south of that intersection.

The WPD says they found a 20-year-old man in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Wichita police say they found a second man with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The WPD says that based on the number of gun casings on the ground, they believe more than one gun was involved.

An investigation is ongoing. Wichita police ask anyone with information to call WPD investigators at 316-268-4407 or report their information anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 316-267-2111.