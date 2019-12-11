Police arrest suspect in shooting that injured 2 in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday.
Officers arrived in the 1800 block of S. Topeka, southeast of Broadway and Harry, and found two men shot inside a home
Wichita police say three people were involved in an argument when one of the people shot the other two.
The two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The third person was arrested.
LATEST STORIES:
- Meth, sedative found in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s body, court testimony reveals
- Police: Suspect arrested in southside Wichita apartment standoff
- Super Bowl-or-bust Saints have plenty to improve on
- Packers’ key to Super Bowl run: Get the ball to Aaron Jones
- Northbound I-135 reopens after crash near downtown