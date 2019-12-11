Police arrest suspect in shooting that injured 2 in south Wichita

Breaking News
Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday.

Officers arrived in the 1800 block of S. Topeka, southeast of Broadway and Harry, and found two men shot inside a home

Wichita police say three people were involved in an argument when one of the people shot the other two.

The two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The third person was arrested.

