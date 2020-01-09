Two Ponca City men arrested on suspicion of meth possession

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department arrested two men Tuesday on suspicion of methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop in west-central Arkansas City.

A police officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle Tuesday in the 500 block of North Sixth Street for driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The vehicle had three occupants.

During the traffic stop, the officer determined that the tag on the vehicle had expired and the vehicle had an open title that did not show proper ownership or proof of insurance.

Because the vehicle could not be operated legally on a city street, officers conducted an inventory of the vehicle prior to its being towed from the scene. During this search, they discovered items of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. Further investigation led to the arrest of two of the passengers.

Larry Charles Armstrong Jr., 37, of Ponca City, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of one felony count each of no drug tax stamp and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Armstrong was transported to and booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $5,500 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City.

Jamie Hugo Gutierrez, 26, also of Ponca City, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to and booked into the county jail in lieu of $3,500 bond through Arkansas City district court.

LATEST STORIES: