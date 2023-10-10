WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men were sentenced on Tuesday for their part in the death of Blake Mayes in April 2020.

William Moore and Jesse Sweeney were two of three people who were charged with Mayes’ death.

Moore was sentenced to 269 months in prison (22 years and five months), while Sweeney was sentenced to 92 months (seven years and eight months).

Sweeney pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault on Aug. 11, while Moore was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 15 of one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Bobbie Williams, who was Mayes’ girlfriend, was sentenced in February 2023 to 27 years and six months in prison.

It happened around 7 p.m. on April 23, 2020, at a home in the 200 block of North Charles. Mayes was found on his porch, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Wichita Police Department says there was a disturbance at the home between Mayes, Williams, Moore and Sweeney. During the disturbance, someone shot Mayes.