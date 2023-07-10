WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were shot in a south Wichita apartment late Sunday. It happened in the 1100 block of S. Emporia, near Lincoln and Broadway.

Officers arrived and found a man and woman shot. Both are expected to survive. Police say the shooter and the people shot had fought previously.

“One individual that was involved in that disturbance decided to come back today with a gun, and apparently, he had shot the two victims that we located in the apartment,” said Lt. Matt Lang, Wichita Police Department.

Police have not made an arrest.