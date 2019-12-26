Two teens shot early Thursday morning in north Wichita

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two 16-year-old boys.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a possible shooting call at a home in the 2400 block of N. Mascot.

Officers arrived and found shell casings and bullet strikes to a home.

Police said the boys arrived at an area hospital by a private vehicle. Both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their bodies.

The home that was struck was occupied by a 71-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man.

Police said it was not a random incident and is drug-related. They are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the See Something, Say Something line at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

