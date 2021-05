Wichita police officers respond to a shooting in the 1600 block of East Pawnee, May 18, 2021. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police and emergency crews are responding to a shooting in south Wichita.

The call of a shooting in the 1600 block of East Pawnee came in shortly after 9 a.m.

First responders say they found one person with serious injuries and another person with minor injuries. The investigation appears to be centered at a liquor store.

KSN has a crew on the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.