Two Wichita men are accused of prescription fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A grand jury has indicted two Wichita men after investigators say the men wrote fraudulent prescriptions.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says David Sulzman, 59, and Martin Sulzman, 40, are charged with conspiracy to dispense a controlled substance.

In court documents, investigators allege that, between 2014 and 2019, David Sulzman used his position as a physician assistant to prescribe controlled substances to individuals who were not his patients.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says David Sulzman faces 44 counts for unlawful distribution and dispense of a controlled substance, and Martin Sulzman is also charged with two counts of witness tampering.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Deb Barnett is prosecuting the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reminds people that an indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.