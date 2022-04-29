WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Wichita men in a drug trafficking case. Investigators say the drugs included fentanyl and heroin.

Jose Rodriguez-Cardenas, 46, and Felix Rodriguez-Flores, 42, are both charged with one count of heroin conspiracy, one count of fentanyl conspiracy, one count of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Rodriguez-Cardenas is also charged with four counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count

of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Rodriguez-Flores is charged with six counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

The FBI and the Wichita Police Department are investigating the case.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak is prosecuting the case.