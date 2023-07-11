Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting at Mt. Vernon and Ellis on Monday, July 3, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita men have been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Elrecus Nolan on July 3.

Rico Brown Jr., 24, and Dougqualynn Patterson, 21, were both charged by a Sedgwick County judge with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Rico Brown’s first appearance (KSN Photo) Dougqualynn Patterson’s first appearance (KSN Photo)

Police say the shooting happened on July 3 near the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Ellis Street in south Wichita.

A witness heard several gunshots, then noticed a silver 2002 Ford Taurus slowly rolling westbound on Mt. Vernon, hitting the curb before stopping on the sidewalk.

When officers arrived, they found Nolan inside the vehicle. He was driving unconscious and not breathing.

Life-saving efforts were made, but Nolan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were arrested in connection to the shooting, Brown, Patterson, and a 24-year-old man from Valley Center.

Brown is next due in court on July 20, and Patterson’s next court date is set for July 25. Both are being held on bonds of $500,000.