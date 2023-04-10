WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men from Wichita have been sentenced for their involvement in a 2019 deadly shooting.

According to the Office of the District Attorney (DA), 19-year-old Orlando Howard has been sentenced to 13 years and nine months in prison for second-degree murder and aggravated robbery, and 23-year-old Marcus L. Lamar has been sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

The deadly shooting happened in August 2019 in the 4600 block of E. Boston St.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), an officer was at a meeting in the area when someone ran in and told him someone had been shot outside.

The WPD says the officer found the victim, identified as Jerome Armbeck, and attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Armbeck was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Wichita police spokesperson told KSN that a disturbance had occurred between Armbeck and several others when the suspect fired multiple shots, striking Armbeck. The Wichita police spokesperson said it was believed to have been drug-related.