WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A traffic stop near the intersection of Seneca and Lincoln Tuesday afternoon led Wichita police on a car chase, then a foot chase.

Wichita police were able to detain one individual, but are on the lookout for another.

It has caused Kelly and Woodman elementary schools to go on lockout for the time being.

Many officers from the Wichita Police Department are still at the scene.

KSN has a crew at the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.