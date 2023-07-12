EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service, conducted an undercover operation involving the controlled delivery of a package containing approximately 20,000 counterfeit M30 pills suspected of containing Fentanyl.

The BCSO says the estimated street value of the pills could be as high as $200,000.

The package was delivered to an address in the 800 block of N. Taylor St. in El Dorado.

According to the BCSO, after a short time, a car drove up to the home. One of the people inside the car got out, grabbed the package and went back.

As the car was attempting to leave, the BCSO says several deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the car fled.

Deputies pursued the car from El Dorado and down the Kansas Turnpike when the package was thrown out, causing it to break open on the highway.

The car continued and exited onto westbound Kansas Highway 96.

The pursuit ended at the Hillside exit when the car became disabled because the driver drove it over a concrete median.

The BCSO says the driver, an 18-year-old Wichita woman and a passenger, an 18-year-old Wichita man, were both booked on charges in relation to the possession of the pills, as well as the pursuit.

It took authorities several hours to clean up the spilled pills on the Turnpike to reduce the risk of Fentanyl exposure to the public.

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in the case.