Two Wichitans arrested for aggravated robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Deandre Gilkey of Wichita on charges of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, and an outstanding warrant through the Kansas Department of Corrections. Wichita police also arrested 21-year-old Samantha Thompson of Wichita on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of marijuana.

Wichita police responded to a carjacking call Saturday evening at a home in the 1300 block of North Green. At the scene, officers said a 50-year-old female reported selling a green 2006 Ford Focus to Thompson, and while she was talking to Thompson about the sale, she saw Thompson’s boyfriend, Gilkey, inside her home. The female victim confronted Gilkey, who pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her, and took the keys to the Focus. Both Gilkey and Thompson then left the scene in the vehicle.

Through the investigation, WPD investigators learned of Thompson and Gilkey’s involvement in the incident. With community tips, officers located Gilkey and Thompson Tuesday in the 200 block of South Hillside. They were arrested without incident.

Officers also recovered a handgun and illegal drugs. Additionally, Gilkey has previously been arrested and convicted of charges that include criminal damage to property, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, attempt to flee and elude police, criminal threat, and domestic battery.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

