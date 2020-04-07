Live Now
Two arrested in Wichita home robbery case

Crime

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested two people stemming from a home robbery last month.

Police said on Friday, March 27, officers responded to a home burglary in the 2900 block of South Bunker Hill. They located a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.  He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Through an investigation, police said they learned that the two suspects went to the home, knocked on the door, and asked for food. Once inside, one suspect grabbed an Xbox, and both suspects fled.  The victim pursued and confronted one of the suspect’s when he was shot

Police investigated and arrested 24-year-old Devonte Whichard and 26-year-old Shardae Kirby on Monday at a home in the 2200 block of South Kansas. They were both booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. 

