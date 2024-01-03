WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that two people from Wichita were arrested in Meade County in connection to a drug investigation.

In September 2023, information was developed by the Iola Police Department about methamphetamine being distributed in southeast Kansas by subjects in Wichita, which prompted an investigation.

On Wednesday, KBI agents located two people the agency believes were involved. KHP troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by the suspects on U.S. Highway 54 in Meade County.

The news release says fentanyl pills and methamphetamine were located soon after.

Both were arrested on suspicion of several drug-related charges. An investigation is ongoing.